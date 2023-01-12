Ukraine: Dramatic video captures medical evacuation amid fighting in Soledar

Ukrainian soldiers rescued injured people from a building in Soledar amid heavy fighting in the region.

Video posted to Telegram on 11 January shows a tank with a red cross arriving at the General Education school No. 14, evacuating a person from inside the building.

On Wednesday, the head of Russia’s proxy mercenary group Wagner claimed to have captured the salt-mining town.

The fighting is a likely effort by Russian troops to encircle Bakhmut, 10km (four miles) to the south.

