Rishi Sunak to ‘unequivocally condemn’ Russia’s war in Ukraine at G20 summit

Rishi Sunak will “unequivocally condemn” Russia’s war in Ukraine at the G20 summit but appeared to acknowledge that the group was divided on the issue of explicitly criticising the invasion.

The prime minister has arrived at his first international conference since Cop27 and vowed to discuss how to fix the global economy.

“Many countries around the world are facing similar economic challenges to us at home,” Mr Sunak said.

“Of course, I’m also going to take this opportunity to condemn Russia’s illegal, hostile activity in Ukraine.

