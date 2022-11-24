Moment Ukrainian soldiers blow up Russian tank with anti-tank missile system

Ukrainian forces have shared footage of the moment they blew up a Russian tank using an anti-tank missile system.

This video shows the moment of impact, according to the 30th Mechanized Brigade, on Sunday, 20 November.

In a statement, the brigade said: "It's burning! ... The tank of the Russian invaders. They brazenly tried to attack the positions of 30th Mechanized Brigade, but received a powerful response.

"Just look at how efficiently and effectively our guys work with the Javelin ATGM anti-tank guided missile."

