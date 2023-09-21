Zelensky accuses ‘some friends in Europe’ of playing into Russia’s hands

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused “friends in Europe” of playing into Russia’s hands over food imports.

During a speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, 19 September, the Ukrainian president said: “Some of our friends in Europe, play out solidarity in a political theater – making a thriller from the grain. They may seem to play their own role but in fact they are helping set the stage to a Moscow actor.”

It comes as Poland said it will stop transferring weapons to Ukraine after diplomatic clashes over grain and other food imports.