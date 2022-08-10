Volodymyr Zelensky has said the war in Ukraine must end with the liberation of Crimea.

In his evening address on Tuesday (9 August), the Ukrainian president said Russia has turned the peninsula into “one of the most dangerous places in Europe” when it was formally one of the “best”.

“Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up,” Mr Zelensky said.

“This Russian war against Ukraine and against the entire free Europe began with Crimea and must end with Crimea - with its liberation.”

