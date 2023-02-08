Starmer says Putin ‘and all his cronies’ should ‘stand at the Hague and face justice’

Vladimir Putin should stand trial for Russia’s of Ukraine, Rishi Sunak told Prime Minister’s Questions today, 8 February.

Speaking before Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was due to address parliament in his first UK visit since the war began, the prime minister agreed with a statement by Sir Keir Starmer that the Russian president and “all his cronies” should be tried for war crimes in the International Criminal Court.

“I’m hopeful we will see the first indictments very shortly,” Mr Sunak said.

