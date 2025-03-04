Ursula von der Leyen has proposed an €800bn ($841 billion) plan to boost defences of EU nations to counter possible US disengagement following Donald Trump's decision to suspend all military aid to Ukraine.

The chief of the European Union's executive on Tuesday (4 March) said the massive “REARM Europe” package will be put to 27 EU leaders in Brussels this week during their emergency meeting after Volodymyr Zelensky's clash with the US president and JD Vance.

A Trump administration official said the US president was focused on reaching a peace deal to end the war, and wanted Mr Zelensky "committed" to that goal. The US was “pausing and reviewing” its aid, the official added, to "ensure that it is contributing to a solution”.