Ukrainians celebrate Christmas on 25 December for first time in shift from Russia

For the first time, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine observed Christmas on 25 December instead of 7 January.

The nation has traditionally used the Julian calendar, also used by Russia, where Christmas falls next month.

Many Ukrainians have embraced this year’s change with enthusiasm, viewing it as a positive step that will further strengthen their cultural separation from Moscow.

“The war has helped bring this about, but most Ukrainians have long dreamt about this change,” Father Heorhii told Al Jazeera.

“It is a desire to live with the whole world.”