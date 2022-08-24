Ukraine Independence Day: Zelensky says country was ‘reborn’ after Russia invaded

Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine was “reborn” after Russia invaded during his address to the public to mark their Independence Day on Wednesday (24 August).

Ukraine’s president said: “A new nation appeared in the world on 24 February at four in the morning. It was not born, but reborn.

“A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget.”

Wednesday not only marked 31 years of independence, but also the six-month mark of the war.

