Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Saxophonist plays on rooftops of flooded Kherson homes after Nova Kakhovka dam attack

00:41

Oliver Browning | 1686768324

Saxophonist plays on rooftops of flooded Kherson homes

A Ukrainian volunteer who helped shuttle civilians by boat to safety from the flooded Kherson area decided to take a break to serve up a different kind of relief: A musical one.

Armed only with his saxophone, Andriy Levishchenko clambered onto the roof of a flooded house to play his saxophone.

Surrounded by high water, Levishchenko played the Ukrainian national anthem as Russian shells fell nearby.

After his rendition, which echoed over the floodwaters even as shelling whizzed overhead, a woman passing by on a boat shouted her appreciation and “Glory to Ukraine,” and thanked Levishchenko for “the best musical performance” she’d ever heard.

Up next

00:56

Volunteers risk lives to rescue cats and dogs from Ukraine floods

01:53

Family of Nottingham victims lay flowers as thousands attend vigil

00:59

Fires rage in Ukrainian city of Odesa after Russian missile attack

01:08

Drug dealer throws stash out window as police raid Northampton house

Editor’s Picks

08:59

Everything you need to know about hay fever

02:45

Why was Silvio Berlusconi a controversial figure?

06:00

Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions

01:57

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86

More Editor’s Picks

01:06

Ukrainians travel through flooded Kherson on dinghies after dam attack

35:29

Watch Naoise Dolan explain fiction’s queer relationship problem

01:40

Drone footage shows New York skyline blanketed in orange haze

09:49

Chris Billam-Smith reflects on fairytale title win

On The Ground

07:56

The town torn apart by books | On The Ground

07:31

The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground

05:33

Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground

05:31

Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground

More On The Ground

40:32

The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary

40:32

Тіло в лісі | Independent TV Оригінальний документальний фільм

00:33

Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer

07:16

‘Energy genocide’ in Ukraine | On The Ground

You Ask The Questions

06:00

Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions

06:28

How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions

03:37

Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?

09:01

Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?

More You Ask The Questions

07:25

Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions

11:26

What help is available for the cost of living crisis?

06:17

Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions

06:36

How bad is TikTok? | You Ask The Questions

Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

More Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

Decomplicated

08:59

Everything you need to know about hay fever

04:54

What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated

07:30

What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated

04:01

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:07

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

Binge or Bin

13:28

Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin

02:47

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?

01:33

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?

02:18

Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?

More Binge or Bin

08:31

You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin

08:30

The Book Special | Binge or Bin

11:17

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

02:51

The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’

Music Box

08:39

Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session

10:18

Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box

09:54

Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75

09:40

Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box

More Music Box

08:07

UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box

09:10

Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72

10:28

Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box

11:15

Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’

Love Lives

01:04

Why The Picture of Dorian Gray is ‘casually bisexual’

00:57

Naoise Dolan on the problem with being a literary ‘it girl’

35:29

Watch Naoise Dolan explain fiction’s queer relationship problem

01:04

Here’s how a typical episode of SNL is made

More Love Lives

00:56

Curtis Sittenfeld on ‘dating up’ and the Pete Davidson effect

00:58

Influencer culture and unwanted fame - with Curtis Sittenfeld

24:02

Curtis Sittenfeld discusses her love life in new Independent TV series

00:44

Launching Love Lives

Travel Smart

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:47

Why Texas should be your top US destination

10:41

Watch the first episode of Travel Smart

Sport

00:57

Eze warmly greets England staff and asks their names as he arrives

00:15

Driver delighted as Messi and Argentina bus pulls up alongside him

01:09

Grealish says he hasn’t slept for 24 hours as he revels in City parade

00:31

Manchester City players take top off during Champions League parade

More Sport

00:31

Adam Hadwin tackled by security while celebrating at Canadian Open

00:28

Murray send message to fans after first title on grass in seven years

01:33

Man City fans feel let down by organisation of Champions League final

00:19

Soccer Aid: Triumphant World XI lift trophy after beating England

Climate

00:46

Costco turns into ‘waterpark’ as thunderstorm floods Manchester store

00:39

Torrential hail hits northwest England as Met Office issues warning

00:34

Amber alert: Maidenhead streets flooded as thunderstorms hit England

00:42

Just Stop Oil protester pinned to wall as bystanders push group

More Climate

00:51

Watch: New York bridge obscured by eerie haze from Canada wildfires

01:04

Canadian wildfires cause haze over New York City

01:13

Trevi Fountain turns black in Rome climate protest

00:44

Climate activist hangs from Adelaide bridge during XR protest

Culture

06:34

Tom Holland recalls Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars spilling secrets

01:29

ITV CEO: ‘Aubergine’ response to This Morning allegations a ‘mistake’

00:55

ITV funding counselling for Schofield after resignation, says CEO

00:33

Treat Williams: Actor’s last TV appearance before death aged 71

More Culture

00:46

The Crown star breaks down as she discovers her ancestor’s tragic fate

01:56

Moment Tupac’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star revealed

00:30

Love Island couple share first onscreen kiss on second day in villa

01:06

Giant rubber ducks float down Hong Kong river

Lifestyle

01:00

Tiger cubs explore Norfolk zoo enclosure after one triplet found dead

01:29

Care home hosts its own Glastonbury for ‘festival-loving’ residents

01:19

Tiny ducklings hiding with mother at Leeds museum rescued

01:10

Kitten cowering inches from traffic on busy highway rescued by police

More Lifestyle

01:00

TikToker cooks ribs in hotel bathroom using only items from his room

01:13

King climbs aboard Flying Scotsman as he visits North Yorkshire Moors

01:50

Watch: Bear swims metres away from tourists at packed Florida beach

00:55

Colin McFarlane shares advice to men after prostate cancer diagnosis

E.ON Next Power Switch

03:13

Episode One - Cooking

03:10

Episode Two - Entertainment

02:48

Episode Three - Body Care

03:12

Episode Four - Lighting

Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

More Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

Saudi Green Initiative

01:16

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:08

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:12

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help achieve net zero

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:24

Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Live

Watch in full: Day two of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

AlUla

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

More AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in