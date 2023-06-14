A Ukrainian volunteer who helped shuttle civilians by boat to safety from the flooded Kherson area decided to take a break to serve up a different kind of relief: A musical one.

Armed only with his saxophone, Andriy Levishchenko clambered onto the roof of a flooded house to play his saxophone.

Surrounded by high water, Levishchenko played the Ukrainian national anthem as Russian shells fell nearby.

After his rendition, which echoed over the floodwaters even as shelling whizzed overhead, a woman passing by on a boat shouted her appreciation and “Glory to Ukraine,” and thanked Levishchenko for “the best musical performance” she’d ever heard.