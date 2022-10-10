Moment pedestrian bridge in Kyiv hit by missile

An explosion hit close to a pedestrian bridge in Kyiv this morning, 10 October, in the wake of a huge blast that hit a bridge in Crimea on Saturday.

Footage shows a blast exploding underneath the Glass Bridge, a footbridge which is close to the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People.

Eight civilians have been killed and 24 injured as a result of strikes in Kyiv this morning, according to the Ukrainian interior minister.

Vladimir Putin has called Saturday’s attack on the Kerch Bridge a “terrorist act” carried out by Ukrainian special services.

