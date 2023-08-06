A trident has been raised on Kyiv’s Motherland Monument to replace a Soviet crest.

Footage posted to Telegram on Saturday, 5 August, shows workers hoisting the tryzub, a three-pronged emblem of Ukraine, which is hoped to be installed in time for the country’s Independence Day on 24 August.

The 62-metre tall statue was created by Soviet sculptor Yevgeny Vuchetich in 1981.

It stands at a compound of the World War II museum in Ukraine’s capital city, holding a 16-meter long sword in the right hand and an eight-meter-long shield in the left

The tryzub will replace a hammer and sickle.