Cleverly speaks of ‘life’ returning to Kyiv as he meets Zelensky in war-torn capital

James Cleverly met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Monday 5 June.

The meeting between the president of Ukraine and the UK’s foreign secretary in the war-torn nation’s capital came amid signs the expected Ukrainian counter-offensive against the Russian invasion may have started.

Mr Cleverly spoke of how much “life” has returned to Kyiv, having previously visited in the winter when it was “cold and dark”.

“The Ukrainian people are not going to allow themselves to be broken by this,” he said of the war.