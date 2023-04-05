Independent TV
Emmanuel Macron arrives in China for talks with Xi Jinping over Russia’s war in Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron arrived at Beijing airport on Wednesday 5 April to begin his state visit to China.
The French president touched down ahead of meetings with Chinese president Xi Jinping, where discussions about Russia’s war in Ukraine are expected to be high on the agenda.
“China is the only country in the world capable of having an immediate and radical impact on the conflict, in one direction or the other,” an official from Mr Macron’s office said ahead of the visit.
Beijing claims to hold a neutral stance on the war, but has previously stressed its “no-limits friendship” with Russia.
02:09