Destruction in Ukraine’s eastern village of Klishchiivka captured in aerial footage

Drone footage shows the extent of destruction in the village of Klishchiivka in eastern Ukraine after months of fierce fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine’s military said it seized Klishchiivka from Russian troops on 17 September.

The village is about 10km (6 miles) south of the Russian-controlled town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

Retaking Klishchiivka is considered tactically important, allowing Ukrainian forces to further extend their gains around Bakhmut.

The commanding heights of the village offer a view into Bakhmut and could open up new opportunities for Ukrainian forces to encircle the town.