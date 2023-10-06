Scale of deadly Russian strike in Kharkiv village shown in drone footage

A Russian rocket blast reduced a village cafe and store in eastern Ukraine to rubble on Thursday 5 October, killing at least 51 civilians - including a six-year-old boy - in one of the deadliest attacks in the war in months.

Drone footage shows the aftermath of the attack, where rescuers searched for survivors in the remains of the only cafe in the village of Hroza, located in the Kharkiv region.

Around 60 people, including children, were attending a wake at the cafe when the missile hit, Ukrainian officials said.

Volodymyr Zelensky described the strike as “a demonstrably brutal Russian crime” and the White House also condemned the “horrifying” attack.