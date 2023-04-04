First Polish MiG-29 fighter jets arrive in Ukraine

The first MiG-29 fighter jets sent from Poland have arrived in Ukraine in a major escalation of military backing for Kyiv.

Poland and Slovakia became the first Western countries to announce the shipment of 41 MiG-29s to the war-torn country.

The move is anticipated to start a precedent that could lead to other Nato allies sending fighter jets.

Andrzej Duda, Poland's president, announced the warplanes would be sent to Ukraine, becoming the first country to do so.

