Shelling of Ukraine port filmed by nearby Romanian fisherman

A fire at a Ukrainian port key to grain exports has been captured in footage taken by a Romanian fisherman.

Infrastructure in the area of the Danube river, which forms part of the Ukraine-Romania border, was hit with Shahed drones overnight on Wednesday (2 August) according to the Ukrainian military and prosecutor-general’s office.

Romania is a member of intergovernmental military alliance Nato.

The Danube river has been a key route for Ukrainian exports after Russia pulled out of the deal brokered by the UN and Turkey to allow grain to be shipped via the Black Sea.