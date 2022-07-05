Putin declares victory in Luhansk region after fall of Lysychansk

Vladimir Putin on Monday (4 July) declared victory in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, one day after Ukrainian forces withdrew from their last remaining stronghold in the province.

The Russian president urged troops to “rest and increase their combat capabilities”, but said other formations in the east and west of Ukraine should “carry out their tasks according to previously approved plans”.

“I hope that everything will happen in their direction in the same way as it has happened in Luhansk so far,” Mr Putin said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.