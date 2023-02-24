Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to make 2023 “the year of victory” as he marked the anniversary of the Russian invasion.

The embattled president of Ukraine shared a moving video looking back on 12 months of the war, calling it a “year of unity” and a “year of invincibility”.

“On February 24, millions of us made a choice: Not a white flag, but a blue-yellow flag. Not an escape, but an encounter,” Mr Zelensky wrote, captioning the video.

“It was a year of pain, regret, faith and unity. And this is the year of our unbreakableness. We know that this will be a year of our victory with you!”

