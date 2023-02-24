Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:31
Zelensky vows to make 2023 ‘the year of victory’ as he marks anniversary of Russian invasion
Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to make 2023 “the year of victory” as he marked the anniversary of the Russian invasion.
The embattled president of Ukraine shared a moving video looking back on 12 months of the war, calling it a “year of unity” and a “year of invincibility”.
“On February 24, millions of us made a choice: Not a white flag, but a blue-yellow flag. Not an escape, but an encounter,” Mr Zelensky wrote, captioning the video.
“It was a year of pain, regret, faith and unity. And this is the year of our unbreakableness. We know that this will be a year of our victory with you!”
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:33
Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer
06:23
Destruction and defiance: Inside Putin’s year-long war on Ukraine
01:11
Images capture key areas of Ukraine before and after Russian invasion
07:16
‘Energy genocide’ in Ukraine | On The Ground
00:33
Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer
07:16
‘Energy genocide’ in Ukraine | On The Ground
06:02
The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
03:55
Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:07
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
08:31
You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin
08:30
The Book Special | Binge or Bin
11:17
The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin
02:51
The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
00:40
Jake Paul tells Piers Morgan he’s going to ‘knock out’ Tommy Fury
00:29
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury make ‘all or nothing’ bet on their fight
00:27
Six Nations: Borthwick says England have sympathy with Welsh players
01:11
Tommy Fury responds to Jake Paul’s explosive pre-fight rant
01:12
POV video shows how world’s fastest fish hunt for first time
00:55
Severe winds damage sails and boats at Australia Sail Grand Prix
01:00
Torrential floods wreck roads and homes in Sao Paulo state
01:14
Storm Otto: Almost 2,000 homes still without power in the UK
00:42
John Torode feeling ‘privileged’ to be awarded MBE
00:25
Dwayne Johnson makes ‘gun’ joke with police officer in Texas
01:04
JLS announce comeback tour and UK concert dates
00:54
South Park episode pokes fun at Kate and Meghan ‘feud’
01:02
Hero residents rescue stray puppy drenched in sticky black tar
01:22
Meet the toddler earning a wage on TikTok for her Scottish accent
00:42
Baby elephant twins enjoy first bubble bath
00:27
Norwegian babies left outside to sleep alone in freezing weather
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08