Russia has announced it is suspending its involvement in the UN deal that allows Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports.

The decision comes after Moscow accused Kyiv of a “massive” drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea.

Without providing evidence, Russia also accused British troops of being involved in the incident.

“The Russian side cannot guarantee the safety of civilian dry cargo ships participating in the ‘Black Sea Initiative’, and suspends its implementation from today for an indefinite period,” a statement from the foreign ministry in Moscow said.

