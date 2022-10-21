Low-flying attack helicopter narrowly misses vehicles on Ukraine highway

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has shared footage of a low-flying attack helicopter narrowly missing vehicles on a busy highway.

The impressive footage, which has been viewed over 800,000 times, was captioned “Welcome to Ukraine”.

In the video, the chopper can be seen flying between a lorry and a car, with its propellers rotating mere meters away from both vehicles.

The Ukrainian flag can be spotted painted all over the helicopter as it passes the traffic.

