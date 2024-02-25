Robert De Niro, Emma Thompson and more stars send message of support to Ukraine

Celebrities including Robert De Niro, Emma Thompson, Mark Hamill and Bono have sent messages of support to Ukraine to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

A video sharing their messages was released on Saturday 24 February by UNITED24, a platform launched by Volodymyr Zelensky for collecting charitable donations for Ukrainians.

“You have our love, our respect, our support and our gratitude,” De Niro says.

“We will support you as long as necessary, stay strong. We will always stand right next to you,” actor Kevin Bacon adds.