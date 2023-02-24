Ben Wallace condemns ‘shocking’ and ‘medieval’ tactics of Russian soldiers in Ukraine

Ben Wallace has accused Russian forces of employing “medieval” tactics in Ukraine.

The defence secretary spoke to LBC on Friday 24 February, 12 months on Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

“Systematically, right through their army, it’s been accepted that it’s an act of war - that it’s okay to rape and murder, and kill people, and break the Geneva Conventions,” Mr Wallace said.

“I think it’s shocking that an army that purports to be a world-leading, major economy army, feels that resorting to an activity that’s almost medieval - in the rape and pillage and destruction - is acceptable.”

