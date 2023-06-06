Ukraine says oil is flooding into Dnipro river after dam attack

Ukraine has claimed that 150 tons of machine oil has polluted the Dnipro river following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday accused Russian forces of blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station from inside the facility and said Russia must be held to account for a “terrorist attack” that leaves settlements vulnerable to flooding.

“We are doing everything to save people,” he said on Telegram.

Mr Zelensky’s office has also warned there is a risk of further leakage of more than 300 tons of oil into the Dnipro river.

So far, no civilian or military casualties have been reported.