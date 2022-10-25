Russia accuses Ukraine of planning to use ‘dirty bomb’ of radioactive materials

Russia has made unsubstantiated allegations that Ukraine is planning to use a “dirty bomb” and blame Moscow for the blast.

The claim has been dismissed by Kyiv and many Western states as “transparently false”.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken told his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, that “the world would see through any attempt by Russia to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation”.

While Russia presses its nuclear narrative, it continues to launch conventional weapons targeting Ukraine’s energy facilities.

