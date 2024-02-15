Flames rage after Ukrainian drone hits oil depot in Russia’s Kursk region

Firefighters were seen tackling a raging blaze at an oil depot in the Kursk region of Russia on Wednesday night into Thursday morning (15 February).

The fire broke out as a result of a strike by a Ukrainian drone, according to the region’s governor Roman Starovoyt.

Mr Starovoyt said there were no casualties and 165 people were working to extinguish the fire.

Russia energy infrastructure has been hit by drone attacks and fires in the past month, adding to uncertainty in global oil and gas markets already rocked by the conflict in the Middle East.

Sources from Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence confirmed the strikes to the Kyiv Post.