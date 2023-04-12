The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground

On the Ukrainian frontline, drone units are operating in tandem with artillery to specifically target Russian positions. Using the drones has proved invaluable as a means to make the most of dwindling ammunition supplies and conserving what’s left as Ukraine battles to hold on to towns and villages across different parts of the country.

Bel Trew visited one drone unit, fighting along a heavily attacked frontline, as politicians struggle to secure the ammunition needed to avoid ceding control of territory. Watch Bel’s dispatches from Ukraine, including her documentary The Body In The Woods on Independent TV and connected TV.