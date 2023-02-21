‘Energy genocide’ in Ukraine | On The Ground

As Russian forces have become bogged down in attritional battles with Ukraine’s defence forces, strikes on energy and infrastructure targets have become more frequent. The result has been widespread disruption across Ukraine, with many citizens braving the cold winter without power or heating as Russia tries to break the spirit of citizens.

Bel Trew reports on what Ukraine is calling an ‘energy genocide’ as Russia tries to gain the upper hand in the conflict.

