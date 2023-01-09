Ukrainian soldiers play football match on battlefield as war continues

Footage released by the Ukraine Defense Ministry on Sunday shows a group of Ukrainian soldiers playing football in an unknown location on the battlefield.

“While there is a winter break in the Ukrainian Football League, our soldiers traditionally don’t stop,” the ministry said in a social media post.

Fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces continued at a “routine level” into the Orthodox Christmas period, despite Vladimir Putin ordering his army to undertake a 36-hour ceasefire across the “entire” frontline.

