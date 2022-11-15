Zelensky appears at G20 summit to appeal for end of war in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky addressed world leaders as he appeared by videolink at the G20 summit in Bali, calling for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president reiterated 10 conditions for ending the conflict, which include a complete withdrawal of Russian troops and full restoration of Ukrainian control of its territory.

“Every day of delay means new deaths of Ukrainians, new threats to the world and an insane increase in losses due to the continuation of Russian aggression,” Mr Zelensky said, pressing world leaders to take action.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.