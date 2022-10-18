Moment Russian jet crashes into apartment block in Yeysk leaving multiple casualties

Footage shows the moment a fighter jet crashed into a residential building in Yeysk, Russia, on Monday, 17 October.

This video shows the explosion sending plumes of dark smoke into the air.

Anna Minkova, a deputy governor of Krasnodar Krai, said at least three people were killed and 10 people were injured, three of them children. There have since been reports of a risen casualty toll.

The Russian defence ministry said an engine of the Su-34 jet caught fire, sending it crashing down into the town.

