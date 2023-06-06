Water surges through destroyed dam in Ukraine as Zelensky blames Russian strike

Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up a major dam in the Moscow-seized area of Kherson.

Footage shared by Volodymyr Zelensky early on Tuesday 6 June - which remains unverified - appears to show water surging through the remains of the dam.

The dam, which holds water equal to the Great Salt Lake in the US, was built in 1956 on the Dnipro river as part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

“Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land,” Mr Zelensky wrote, sharing a video on social media.