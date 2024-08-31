A Russian guided bomb attack on Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv hit a residential building and a playground on Friday 30 August, killing seven people and injuring at least 77 more, local authorities said.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video of the aftermath of the strike, and said a 14-year-old girl was among the dead.

Ihor Terekhov, the city’s mayor, had earlier said on Telegram that one child was killed in the playground.

The 12-storey apartment block caught fire as a result of the strike and the death toll from the attack climbed to seven when a woman’s body was recovered from the rubble.

About 20 of the injured were in severe condition, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

One end of the block was engulfed in black smoke, with many of the upper floors in flames. Several cars parked outside were gutted by fire.