Moment armoured vehicle carrying fleeing Russian soldiers flips over on road

Video footage appears to show Russian soldiers fleeing a Ukrainian attack, only for their armoured vehicle to flip over and fling the troops onto the road.

As missiles rain down in Kherson, soldiers can be seen running to their Vystrel 4×4, climbing on board.

One person continues to film as the vehicle pulls away, swerving over the road before it eventually drives onto the grass and flips.

The soldiers can be heard screaming as the incident unfolds, before the video cuts out.

