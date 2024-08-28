Kyiv residents sing city’s anthem while sheltering in subway during rocket attack

Kyiv residents were filmed early on Monday 26 August singing the city’s official anthem in a subway station as air raid sirens sounded throughout Ukraine’s capital and other parts of the country.

A total of 15 regions were targeted by an overnight Russian aerial barrage, prime minister Denys Shmyhal said.

The attack was conducted with drones, cruise missiles and hypersonic air-launched ballistic “Kinzhal” missiles.

Ukrainians are instructed to immediately take shelter in underground spaces when air sirens go off.

Subway stations, many of which were built in the Soviet era to double as bomb shelters, have become a part of many people’s wartime experience and forums for cultural resistance.