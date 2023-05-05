Moment Ukrainian drone shot down over Kyiv

Ukrainian forces destroyed one of their own drones on Thursday, 4 May, after “control was lost” over the device in Kyiv.

The incident occurred during a planned flight, the air force said in a statement on Telegram.

“As the uncontrolled flight of the drone in skies over the capital could have led to undesirable consequences, the decision was taken to use mobile fire groups. The target - destroyed,” they said.

The air force said the drone had likely suffered a technical failure.

