Ukrainian forces reclaim towns surrounding Lysychansk in symbolic victory

Ukrainian forces have reclaimed control of previously Russian-held towns in Luhansk.

Troops say they have moved further east into the territory surrounding Lysychansk, which the Russians took control of in July after weeks of fighting.

The move is a significant symbolic victory for Ukraine, as Russia can no longer claim full control over Luhansk, an area disputed by Russian-backed separatists.

This France24 report details the recent developments in the region.

