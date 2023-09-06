CCTV captures Russian shell landing on Ukrainian market killing at least 16

CCTV captures a Russian shell striking a market in a city in eastern Ukraine.

At least 16 people were killed and 28 more wounded in the attack in Kostiantynivka on Wednesday 6 September.

Twenty shops, power lines, an administrative building and the floor of an apartment building were damaged, according to the prosecutor general’s office.

Emergency service workers extinguished the fire that damaged pavilions at the outdoor market and crews searched the rubble for any trapped civilians.

Reuters was able to confirm the location as Kostiantynivka by buildings and trees which matched satellite and file imagery of the area.