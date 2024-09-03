Watch: Drone rains down molten thermite on Ukrainian battlefield

A drone rained down molten thermite on the battlefield in Ukraine, setting alight a line of trees, footage shows.

The unmanned aerial vehicle is seen moving from left to right across the position, leaving orange flames and rising smoke.

Thermite, a mixture of metal powder and metal oxide, is used in the making of incendiary bombs.

Both Ukrainian and Russian sources have claimed credit for a video circulating on social media which appears to show a first-person view drone being used.

The Independent has not verified either of these claims.