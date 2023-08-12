Independent TV
Search teams comb rubble after factory explosion close to Moscow
Rescuers in Russia combed through the rubble following an explosion on the grounds of a factory in Sergiev Posad, north of the capital Moscow.
Twelve people remained missing after the explosion on Wednesday 9 August at a factory that makes optical equipment for Russian security forces, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing emergency officials.
Russia’s Emergency Ministry released footage showing crews clearing the debris, with excavators and heavy machinery being used to comb through the site.
The minister said 71 people required medical assistance after the explosion.
