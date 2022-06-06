Nadine Dorries incorrectly says UK is 'at war with Ukraine'

The Culture Secretary was defending the prime minister as he faces a no-confidence vote from Tory MPs.

A staunch supporter of the Boris Johnson, Ms Dorries was being asking about her criticism of former Conservative cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt, who today urged his party to "vote for change".

Dorries claimed the "potential leadership candidate" was wrong to say he would not issue a leadership challenge "while we’re at war with Ukraine", then later issue that challenge.

Nadine Dorries joins forces with Putin and declares war on Ukraine

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.