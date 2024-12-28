Independent TV
Zelensky urges China to put pressure on North Korea over military aid to Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky has urged China to put pressure on North Korea if it “is sincere in its statements that the war should not expand.”
In an address on Friday, 27 December, the Ukrainian president said North Korean troops deployed in Russia's Kursk region are "suffering many losses."
"They are doing everything to make it impossible for us to capture Koreans - they are being killed by their own people... And the Russians send them to the frontlines so that they have minimal defence," he added.
