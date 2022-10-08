Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian officials have begun to “prepare their society” for the possible use of nuclear weapons, but clarified that he does not believe Vladimir Putin is ready to use them.

“They don’t know if they will use or they will not use,” the Ukrainian president said.

“I think it is dangerous to even speak about it... you have to do preventative kicks, not attacks.”

Mr Zelensky added that Ukraine “are not terrorists” and “do not fight on another territory”.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.