Fire rips through Odesa hotel after Russian missile strike

Infrastructure near the port of Odesa, Ukraine, was damaged as a result of a Russian drone and missile strike over the region last night, according to regional head Oleh Kiper.

One person was injured in the attack.

A fire ripped through Hotel Odesa, which was not in use at the time, as a result of the strike.

Mr Kiper said firefighters extinguished the flames overnight.

Footage shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Monday morning (25 September) shows authorities working on the site.