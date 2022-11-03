Statue of Catherine II of Russia turned into ‘executioner’ with red hood and rope

A monument to the Russian Empress Catherine II in Odessa has been turned into an “executioner”.

The statue has long caused a lot of controversy among Ukrainians and has been often vandalised with red paint, especially following the Russian invasion.

On Wednesday, she was seen dressed in a red executioner’s hood and a rope could be seen hanging from her hand.

Ukrainians appealed to Volodymyr Zelensky weeks ago with a request to consider the proposal to dismantle the monument to Catherine II, which was accompanied by 25,000 signatures, according to local media reports.

