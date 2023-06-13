A Ukrainian border guard who was at the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol has been reunited with his dog after being held prisoner for nearly a year.

Footage shows the animal, named Ramus, being led to its owner before running up to him and wagging its tail as they reunite.

Ihor, the Border guard, can be seen petting his dog and stroking it as it jumps up and down with excitement.

“On 17 May, during the forced exit from Azovstal, the border guard was captured along with other military personnel,” the Western Regional Department of the State Border Service of Ukraine said in a statement.

“First, the serviceman was transferred to Olenivka, and later to a colony in the Luhansk region.

“On 7 March of this year, after the exchange of prisoners, Ihor was able to return to his family.”