Ukraine war: World Central Kitchen delivers food aid to citizens in Kherson

An NGO devoted to providing meals to those in disaster zones delivered food aid to Kherson as the city was liberated.

World Central Kitchen founder chef Jose Andres and his team distributed meals at multiple locations in the city.

This footage shows residents of the war-torn city queuing up for the much-appreciated aid.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has branded Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson as “the beginning of the end of the war.”

