Fireballs engulf Kyiv buildings as Russian missiles hit civilian areas

Russia bombed the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, among other cities, on Monday, 10 October, in the wake of explosions on a Crimean bridge on Saturday.

At least eight people were killed in the capital and several injured, according to figures from Ukrainian authorities.

Footage posted on social media purported to show fire and damage after the strike hit Kyiv.

An explosion also hit close to a footbridge in the capital.

Vladimir Putin called Saturday’s blast at the Crimea bridge a “terrorist” attack carried out by Ukraine.

