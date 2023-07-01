Rescuers dig through rubble after deadly strike hits Ukraine school

Rescue workers rushed to a school in Donetsk, Ukraine, to find survivors and clear debris after Russian forces hit the building on Friday (30 June)

The strike hit a primary school in the village of Serhiivka, killing two people including a teacher and injuring six others, according to the Ukrainian general prosecutor's office.

Around 12 people were in the educational facility when it was struck, the general prosecutor said.

One person has been recovered from the rubble, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Friday afternoon.